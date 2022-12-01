Meerkats, lions, and squirrel monkeys open their advent calendars at London Zoo

London Zoo welcomed in December by giving giant advent calendars to lions, meerkats and squirrel monkeys, who enjoyed treats to ring in the festive season.

“It’s the season of giving and our keepers enjoyed sharing the Christmas spirit with the animals at London Zoo" says zoological operations director, Dan Simmonds.

“Marking the first day of advent, our lions loved sniffing out meaty treats in their five-foot advent calendar, while the meerkats and squirrel monkeys foraged for their breakfast behind colourful doors and in hanging numbered bags."



