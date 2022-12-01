The trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries has landed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries trailer has landed, and promises to give viewers an inside look at their lives after the royal family.

The Netflix series, due for release in December, is reportedly worth a whopping $100million for the couple.

“Why did you want to make this documentary?” a voice can be heard saying in the clip, to which Harry responds: “No one knows what’s happening behind closed doors.”

“I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” he adds.

