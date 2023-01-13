Bizarre moment Miss El Salvador appears on stage dressed as a giant Bitcoin

El Salvador's Miss Universe contestant baffled the internet when she appeared on stage at the latest pageant dressed as a giant Bitcoin.

Alejandra Guajardo wore lots of metallic gold and donned the logo as she showed off the country's 'currency history'.

“Cocoa was used for a long time, then the colón until it was replaced by the US dollar", the festival announcer said as Guajardo walked down the runway.

El Salvador was the first country in the world to make Bitcoin legal tender in 2021.

