Piers Morgan in furious row with Trisha Goddard over Prince Harry’s racism claims

Piers Morgan and Trisha Goddard found themselves bickering on Uncensored last night (9 January), over Prince Harry's denial that he ever called the royal family racist.

In his latest interview, the Duke suggested it was the press that twisted his words following 2021's Oprah interview.

"I didn’t hear Harry or Meghan use the word racism, I heard you use it, I heard the press use it, I didn’t actually hear them use the word", Goddard insisted, while Morgan branded the claims "utterly ridiculous" and said he will "tell you what racism is".

Click here to sign up for our newsletters