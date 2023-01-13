Prince William awkwardly dodges reporter's question about Prince Harry's memoir

Prince William ignored a reporter who took the chance to ask if he'd read Prince Harry's new memoir yet.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were visiting Merseyside in their first public appearance since the bombshell book came out.

“Were you hurt by the comments in Harry’s book, sir?” one reporter asked the royal, while another chimed in: “Your Royal Highness, have you had a chance to read your brother’s book at all?”

William showed no reaction to the questions and simply scurried away.

