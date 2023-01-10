Terrifying moment Canadian TV reporter appears to faint live on air

A news reporter in Canada appeared to faint live on-air over the weekend, but has reassured viewers she's fine following the incident.

Jessica Robb, who works for CTV Edmonton, appeared space-out during her report.

"I'm not feeling very well right now and I'm about to..." she began, before losing her balance and the camera cut back to another host in the studio.

"We will make sure that Jessica is okay and we will give you guys an update a little bit later", her colleague told viewers.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters