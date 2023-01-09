These were the biggest revelations from Prince Harry's CBS interview

Prince Harry's two tell-all interviews last night aired on CBS and ITV (9 January), exploding with fresh accusations against the royal family.

While British people got chance to watch Tom Bradby grill the royal on ITV, CBS' Anderson Cooper gave the US their dose.

Most of the same topics were covered in Coopers' interview, but the Duke of Sussex made the scathing admission that Queen Consort Camilla was a "villain" and "dangerous", and that he and brother William no longer speak.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters