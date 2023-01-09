Prince Harry's new memoir reportedly details how he was 'high on laughing gas' and 'eating Nando's' during the birth of his first son, Archie, back in 2019.

The chapter apparently details how Meghan was bouncing on a purple ball and listening to music, while he placed a photo of Princess Diana on a table.

"I saw two ways of enhancing my calm. One: Nando’s chicken (brought by our bodyguards). Two: A canister of laughing gas beside Meg’s bed," he writes, admitting when Meghan tried to use it, there was none left.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters