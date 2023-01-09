Prince Harry has spoken about demanding to be driven through the Paris tunnel where his mum died at full speed, to get "closure" from her death.

The royal discussed the unusual request during his tell-all interview with ITV's Tom Bradby, detailing how he felt "numb" and thought Diana could have been in hiding, and not dead.

"I was looking for evidence that it was, that it actually happened, that it was true", he said, adding that his brother, Prince William, had apparently asked for the same thing in a separate conversation.

