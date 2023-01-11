Australian news host Brooke Boney was left retching as she was read a saucy excerpt from Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, live on air.

Her co-host read a passage from the book about an intimate night between the royal and wife Meghan in 2016, when Boney reminded everyone that audiobook listeners would have to hear Harry say it.

"You’re driving along in the car, maybe going for a walk with the dog [and] Harry’s saying that," she said of the audiobook, pretending to gag, before joking that she was "going to be sick".

Click here to sign up for our newsletters