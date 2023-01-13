Piers Morgan and Alex Jones got into a heated argument during Uncensored last night (12 January) over the alt-right conspiracy theorist's views on Sandy Hook.

The former journalist blasted Jones for his comments about it being a hoax, and harassing those left grieving.

"You don't want freedom, Piers!", Jones shouted, before Morgan quickly cut the interview off before things got too intense.

"Nothing's really changed", he added as he continued the show alone.

