The owner of iconic UK Taylor Swift cutout has delighted fans

A Taylor Swift cardboard cutout that has become an iconic landmark at a flat by Cornbrook Metrolink in Manchester is here to stay.

The owner of the flat, Red Redmond, 32, recently announced they were moving - and Taylor would be gone.

However, following an outpouring of online love (including from Andy Burnham), the cutout will be left behind.

"She's obviously found her home in Manchester and she means a lot to so many", Red said.

"My hope is that we can get someone to rent out the flat who will keep her."

