Meghan thought 'Prince Andrew was the Queen's PA' the first time they met

Prince Harry's new memoir claims Meghan thought Prince Andrew was an assistant to the Queen, the first time they met.

The Duke of York was allegedly carrying the former monarch's handbag, which confused Meghan.

"After a moment Meg asked me something about the Queen's assistant. I asked who she was talking about", Harry writes.

'"That man holding the purse. That man who walked her to the door. That wasn't her assistant? Who was it?"'

Awkward.

