Richard Madeley refuses to believe Prince Harry never called royal family racist

Richard Madeley put Prince Harry on blast during this morning's GMB (9 January), claiming that the royal can't get his story straight about whether the monarchy is racist.

He referenced Harry and Meghan's 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, where they claimed a member of the royal family had questions about Archie's skin colour.

“If we misunderstood it and it was the biggest front page story in the world, why didn’t they correct it?" Madeley questioned, following last night's tell-all interview.

"You can’t have it both ways Harry, I’m sorry.”

