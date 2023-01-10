Fox News thinks female M&M's are a distraction for China to 'take over the world'

Fox News appear to have a conspiracy theory that the introduction of 'female M&M's' will cause China to take over the world.

In the segment, the reporters laugh off the new additions to the chocolate range, which are meant to promote female empowerment.

“This is the kind of thing that makes China say, ‘Oh good, keep focusing on that. Keep focusing on giving people their own colour M&M while we take over all the mineral deposits in the world'", the host says.

