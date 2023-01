Sadiq Khan has been getting frank about the Met Police's failures when it comes to women's safety, during a new appearance on Steven Bartlett's Diary of a CEO podcast.

The Mayor addressed the recent cases of David Carrick and Wayne Couzens as he addressed 'systemic cultural issues'.

"Unless the guy at the top or woman at the top understands the problem, how are you going to fix it?", he said. "You can't mark your own homework."

