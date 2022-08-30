LBC listeners have praised host Sangita Myska after she was forced to educate a caller who told her to 'shut up' about improving the UK because she wasn't born here.

The caller maintained Sangita's home (Africa) don't provide an NHS or free school meals.

"This is my country," Sangita responded after the caller, known as only Anna from Widnes, hung up. "I have always paid my taxes...it's absolutely right for me to use my platform here on national radio to advocate for things that I think are for the social good."

