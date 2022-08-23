California zoo monkey steals phone and dials 911

A monkey is going viral after it managed to steal a phone from Conservation Ambassadors zoo and call 911 over the weekend.

The Capuchin monkey named Route had reportedly found the phone in a golf cart, leaving emergency operators confused when they kept getting disconnected from the call.

"Monkeys are very inquisitive and will grab anything and everything and just start pushing buttons," the police wrote on Facebook.

“And that’s what Route did… just so happened it was in the right combination of numbers to call us.”

