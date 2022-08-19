Kim Jong-un's sister brands South Korea 'scum' and accuses them of spreading Covid

Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, has delivered a scathing speech which saw her blame South Korea for the Covid outbreak and brand them 'scum'.

She accused them of being the 'main culprit' in bringing Covid into the secretive state, and even told the president of the rival state he was "simple" and to "shut his mouth" after they offered aid.

Yo-jong called President Yoon Suk-yeol's offer the "height of absurdity", and as realistic as creating "mulberry fields in the dark blue ocean".

