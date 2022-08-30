This Scottish union member is being praised for his mesmerising passion

Bin workers in Scotland are striking against poverty pay, and one of the men leading the strikes is attracting attention with his super strong Scottish accent.

Convener, Chris Mitchell, who has previously gone viral for his foul-mouthed rants, can be heard telling Cosla to "stop messing about" and "get your hand in your pocket".

His unapologetic Glasgow accent, however, is what is making people appreciate the group's passion, with it being compared to a battle cry.

The next wave of strikes planned will begin on 6 September, running until 13 September.

