Joe Rogan slams guest who believes teenagers should carry a rapist’s baby

Joe Rogan just ripped into the CEO of Babylon Bee, Seth Dillon, as the pair got into a heated debate over abortion rights on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Dillon said people who were products of rape are often pro-life and glad they had a chance to live.

"You don’t have the right to tell a 14-year-old girl she has to carry a rapist’s baby," Rogan fumed at the guest.

"Do you understand what you’re saying? You don’t have the right to tell my 14-year-old daughter she has to carry her rapist’s baby."

