Coldplay bring out Alan Partridge at Wembley for Kate Bush cover

Coldplay blew fans away when they brought out none other than Alan Patridge (aka Steve Coogan) to sing a few covers during their Wembley show this weekend.

The 56-year-old donned a 'Snow Patrol' jacket as he joined Chris Martin for renditions of ABBA's 'Knowing Me Knowing You' and Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill'.

“Running up hills, up roads – it’s all cardiovascular," he told the crowd while in character. "Not sure about running up buildings, unless you’re Spider-Man – excellent humour!"

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.