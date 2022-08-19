Grant Shapps and BBC Breakfast host Charlie Stayt had a tense stand-off this morning after the transport secretary claimed there are 'four trains an hour' running between London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly.

Strike action has seen the timetable slashed to one train an hour.

"People might be slightly bemused by you talking about timetables when at the moment there's only one train an hour going between Manchester and London," Charlie Stayt replied.

"They might find it a little odd that you're quibbling about these things."

