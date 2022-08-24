Meghan Markle opens up on terrifying Archie bedroom fire during royal engagement

On her podcast 'Archetypes', Meghan Markle has opened up on a terrifying fire in Archie's bedroom during a royal engagement in South Africa - where she was expected to keep working.

The tot was four months old when he was with his nanny at the residence, when she delayed his nap to go and eat.

"In that amount of time that she went downstairs, the heater in the nursery caught on fire," she recalled. "Everyone's in tears, everyone's shaken. And what did we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement."

