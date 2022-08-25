Ron DeSantis calls Dr Fauci an 'elf' who needs 'chucking across the Potomac'

Ron DeSantis went in on Dr Anthony Fauci as he branded him a 'little elf' that should be thrown 'across the Potomac' river.

“I’m just sick of seeing him. I know he says he’s going to retire," he said of Fauci's handling of Coronavirus at a rally in Florida.

"Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac", he added, as the crowd roared in agreement.

Fauci became somewhat an enemy of Republicans during the pandemic, as they refused to follow his advice.

