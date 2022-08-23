Thieves caught 'mooning' a CCTV camera as they steal from van

West Midlands police have shared footage of a thief 'mooning' a CCTV camera after stealing tools from a van in Coventry.

It's thought he could be identified from his bare cheek, after he flashed it out a getaway car window.

Police are convinced the mooner is linked to a wider group that has targeted more than 40 tradespeople across the region recently.

"We’ve had a bit of fun with the video in the hope it will be widely shared and generate information about who might be involved," says Det Insp Stew Lewis.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.