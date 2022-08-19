Starbucks closed in Russia - so naturally they opened a rival called 'Stars'

Since Starbucks shut its doors in Russia, the country has hit back by opening its own chain - Stars. Who would've thought where they came up with that?

The logo and layout of the coffee shop is almost identical to the corporation, who have declined to comment.

Stars is owned by a pro-Putin rapper, Timati, and the shops share the locations where Starbucks once stood.

Stars Coffee is importing its coffee beans from Latin America and Africa.

