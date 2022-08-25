Andrew Tate says he's committed to charity work following social media ban

Andrew Tate has announced that he's focusing on his charity, the Tate Foundation, following a ban from most social media platforms.

The controversial star released one 'final message' for fans to explain himself in an hour-long video.

"I want to run the Tate Foundation and I would love to do it without any social media," he said candidly. "I will be detailing on my email list all of my charitable donations, all of the orphanages I will be building."

He added he wants to use his money for positive causes.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.