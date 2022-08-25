Video

Andrew Tate says he's committed to charity work following social media ban

Andrew Tate has announced that he's focusing on his charity, the Tate Foundation, following a ban from most social media platforms.

The controversial star released one 'final message' for fans to explain himself in an hour-long video.

"I want to run the Tate Foundation and I would love to do it without any social media," he said candidly. "I will be detailing on my email list all of my charitable donations, all of the orphanages I will be building."

He added he wants to use his money for positive causes.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

andrew tate
Up next News

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz