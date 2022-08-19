Student who read out terrible a-level results on live TV had a hilarious reaction

The A-Level student who went viral for his unexpected results on live TV has reacted to the blunder - and he's taken it like a champ.

Dylan Fowler opened his results live on GMB, where he was 'nervous' and hoped get a couple of Bs. Instead, he got a DDC, but thankfully, already has an unconditional university offer.

However, he didn't handle it too badly. "I'm the first one in my family to even do A-Levels," he said. "So one nil Dylan."

He later tweeted: 'It's not that deep'.

What a hero.

