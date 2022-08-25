Emily Maitlis just summed up the state of British politics in 2 minutes

Emily Maitlis delivered a scathing speech about British politics and corruption in the BBC at the annual MacTaggart Lecture at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

Maitlis left the BBC to join Global this year.

"It's normal for government spin doctors to vocalise their displeasure to journalists," she said, making claims that a BBC board member was also an "active agent" in the Conservative party.

Specifically, she referred to the Newsnight episode in which she said Dominic Cummings had "broken the rules" and "the country can see that, and it’s shocking the Government cannot”.

