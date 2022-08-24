Rob Rinder takes down Andrew Pierce for blaming murders on 'black community'

Rob Rinder refused to take stupidity from a Daily Mail journalist who came on GMB and suggested the 'black community' was responsible for murders similar to that of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

"This [is an] issue in the black community in many of our inner cities and it has to be addressed," Pierce said, before he was quickly interrupted by another panellist, who pointed out nothing was known about the race of Olivia's murderer.

"That's a deeply stupid thing to say," Rob chimed in. "It's a national issue."

