Biden has blunt response to reporter's question about student loans

Joe Biden had the bluntest of responses when asked by a reporter about student loans, following news he would cancel $10,000 of debts.

The reporter asked if the move was unfair to those who had either already paid off loans, or chose not to take them out.

"Is it fair to people who, in fact, do not own multi-billion-dollar businesses if they see one of these guys getting all the tax breaks?" Biden responded. "Is that fair? What do you think?"

