Right-wing US news network uses Nazi imagery to justify banning books in schools

A host on right-wing news channel OAN bizarrely used a photo of Nazis burning books to justify the removal of 'pornographic' books in public schools.

While host Kara McKinney says she is in favour of banning “pornographic” books, the justification is often a euphemism used by the right to attack LGBTQ+ people.

The Nazi book-burning photos were from 1938.

"I think banning pornographic books from school libraries is not only justifiable but the only moral option," she says. "It's our duty in fact to purge our schools of such filth."

