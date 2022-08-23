Italian winemaker defends selling Hitler-branded bottles

An Italian winemaker has defended selling Hitler-branded bottles by saying that customers 'want to remember history'.

The bottles, which have been sold for over 25 years include photos of Hitler, as well as Nazi slogans such as "Blut und Ehre" (blood and honour), and "Ein Volk, Ein Reich, Ein Führer" (one people, one realm, one leader).

“Unfortunately the most requested label (in the “historical” line) is Hitler – especially by Germans,” Vini Lunardelli told Vice.

The product is illegal to sell in Germany and Austria due to its offensive nature.

