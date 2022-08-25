Harry and Meghan adopt older dog 'Mamma Mia' after she gives birth to eight puppies

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have adopted a seven-year-old beagle named 'Mamma Mia' after she aptly gave birth to eight puppies.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the pup was rescued with 4,000 other beagles in Virginia in July, when Meghan called the rescue directly about taking her home - stating that she didn't want a puppy, but to help an older dog.

Mia joins fellow beagle, Guy, and a Labrador thought to be named Pula at home with the royals.

