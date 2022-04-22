Video

Tucker Carlson says we should audit Zelensky’s finances before sending Ukraine any more aid

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has suggested President Zelensky's finances should be audited before any more aid is sent to Ukraine.

"The White House has sent more than a billion dollars to Ukraine in just the past week and then today, as we told you, the Secretary of the Treasury announced that they sent half a billion to pay the salaries of Ukraine government workers," Carlson said.

"Shouldn't we have an audit of Zelensky's finances first?" he added, before mocking himself: "Ooo shut up, that is Russian disinformation!"

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

tucker carlson
Up next News

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz