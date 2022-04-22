Fox News host Tucker Carlson has suggested President Zelensky's finances should be audited before any more aid is sent to Ukraine.

"The White House has sent more than a billion dollars to Ukraine in just the past week and then today, as we told you, the Secretary of the Treasury announced that they sent half a billion to pay the salaries of Ukraine government workers," Carlson said.

"Shouldn't we have an audit of Zelensky's finances first?" he added, before mocking himself: "Ooo shut up, that is Russian disinformation!"

