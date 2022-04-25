Viral refugee who sang 'Let it Go' hopes to go home when Ukraine have 'victory'

Amelia Anisovych, the Ukrainian refugee who went viral for her cover of 'Let it Go' has spoken about returning to the country.

Appearing on GMB, Susanna Reid asked the seven-year-old when she wants to go home again, to which she responded: "When the war is finished.

"When we have our victory."

Sat next to her, her mum added that it's not a question they discuss as a family, so it was her own personal view.

The pair are currently safe in Poland with their family.



