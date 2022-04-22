Watch the adorable moment red pandas, tigers and hippos get their Covid vaccines

Animals at Toronto Zoo have been protecting themselves against Covid by getting their first vaccines.

Bears, hippos, and tigers were among those lining up to get the jab - and what's more, they've been practicing for it too.

Their keepers have been helping them with training to feel safe and 120 animals have had it so far.

Zoo CEO, Dolf DeJong, said: “Being able to add this extra layer of protection allows us to continue doing everything we can to provide them with the highest level of protection and medical care."



