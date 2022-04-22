Boris Johnson attempting to spin cloth is as awkward as you'd imagine

Internet users are cringing at a new video of Boris Johnson awkwardly attempting to spin cloth for about five seconds while on a trip to India.

The Prime Minister visited the site which was home to Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi, where he was shown the craft.

“It’s a bit of an art, this spinning," he said as he struggled to learn, with two local women showing him how it's done.

He sat cross-legged in front of the machine, looking confused, before deciding he'd had enough.

