Video

Boris Johnson attempting to spin cloth is as awkward as you'd imagine

Internet users are cringing at a new video of Boris Johnson awkwardly attempting to spin cloth for about five seconds while on a trip to India.

The Prime Minister visited the site which was home to Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi, where he was shown the craft.

“It’s a bit of an art, this spinning," he said as he struggled to learn, with two local women showing him how it's done.

He sat cross-legged in front of the machine, looking confused, before deciding he'd had enough.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

boris johnson
Up next News

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz