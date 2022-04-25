This is the incredible moment a three-year-old Ukrainian refugee sees her new bedroom

The moment a three-year-old Ukrainian refugee saw her new bedroom and toys for the first time has been captured on camera in a heartwarming moment.

Maria Hroshkova fled with her mum and grandma, and have been placed in Southowram, near Halifax.

"They are here and they are safe, and I think more people should do it," said host Anne-Marie Miles of their arrival.

Many of her new toys were donated by neighbours and were lined up on the pink bed waiting for her as she excitedly explored her new bedroom.



