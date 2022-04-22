A Cambridge University student has gone to Ukraine to act as a medic

A Cambridge University student has gone to the front line in Lviv, Ukraine, to both become a drone operator and act as a medic.

Nikolai Nizalov, 19, studies natural sciences and his parents are Ukrainian. This, along with horrific first-hand accounts he'd read from Bucha, were the reasons behind his decision.

"I will give everything, even my life if I have to," he told GMB. "My role as a medic is to ensure that I stop critical bleeding and evacuate the person."

