Kate Garraway gets surprise reunion with nurse who cared for her husband in the ICU

Kate Garraway had an accidental reunion on live TV with the nurse who cared for her husband Derek during his Covid battle in ICU.

Good Morning Britain welcomed her onto the set as a surprise for another patient she had been caring for, before it came to light that he and Kate's husband Derek were only two beds away from each other.

Beth Dixon said she "did everything we could" when asked if she remembered him, to which an emotional Kate replied, "God that is amazing. Thank you so much by the way."

