Ed Sheeran pledges to donate all proceeds from new single to Ukraine

Ed Sheeran has pledged to donate all of the proceeds from his new single to Ukraine.

The singer had travelled to Kyiv, Ukraine to shoot the video for '2step' before the Russian invasion of the country in February.

"It was my first time visiting the country and I felt so welcomed during my stay there - everyone from the production crew to the many people I met across my days off," he said in a statement.

"'Ukraine is a proud and resilient country and I'm grateful to have had the chance to film my video there."



