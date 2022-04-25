Heartbreaking moment a defiant Ukrainian grandma bakes cakes among the rubble

A Ukrainian grandma hasn't let the war stop her from baking a traditional Easter cake, despite living among the rubble.

Olena Koptyl and 12 others have spent the last month sheltering from Russian attacks in the basement of her home near Chernihiv.

"The Easter holiday doesn't bring any joy," she said of the heartbreaking reality of the religious celebration, as she made a traditional recipe, kulich.

Baking the cake is a tradition in Orthodox culture, and the method was passed down from her grandmother.

