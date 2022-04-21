Prince Harry admits he feels Diana's presence 'more than ever before'

Prince Harry has spoken about how he still feels the presence of Princess Diana, 24 years after her death.

“It’s constant, and it has been over the last two years, more so than ever before," he told NBC Today. “It’s almost as if she’s done her bit with my brother and now she’s very much like helping me."

Even Archie is getting to know her too. “I don’t tell him all the stuff that happened but I say this is, ‘Grandma Diana’, we’ve got a couple of photos up at the house.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

