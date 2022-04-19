Russian under UK, US and Japanese sanctions claims his life hasn't changed at all

A Russian politician says "nothing has changed" since he was one of many put under sanctions by the EU, UK, US and Japan.

Pyotr Tolstoy is the Deputy Chairman for the State Duma and previously laughed off the measures, saying Russia "didn't give a damn" about sanctions.

"I have a Japanese car, a Toyota, probably I should sell it in retaliation," he told ITV News. "That's all. Nothing else has changed in my life, I assure you."

