Easter bunny appears to drag Joe Biden away from Afghanistan questioning

The Easter bunny appears to direct Joe Biden away from questioning about Afghanistan during the White House's annual Easter Egg Roll.

It's thought that Adviser Meghan Hays was inside the costume from an earlier photo, and the mascot was quick to pull him away as he greeted guests and spoke about Pakistan and Afghanistan.

White House press assistant Angela Perez is another bunny suspect, as she tweeted a photo of herself in the costume too.

Republican Jake Schneider tweeted: “Even the Easter Bunny knows not to let Joe Biden talk foreign policy.”

