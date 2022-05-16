Queen has amazing reaction to Parliament joke at Platinum Jubilee Celebration

The Queen reacted perfectly to a joke about Parliament during last night's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, an event known as A Gallop Through History.

Comedian, Omid Djalili, played host as he quipped to her majesty: "Thank you for choosing us over the state opening of Parliament".

Her response was to crack a smile and raise her hand in agreement. Awkward.

‘Episodic mobility problems’ were the reason she missed the opening last week, where Prince Charles stepped in.

Last night's show featured 500 horses and 1300 performers, including Tom Cruise and Alan Titchmarsh.



