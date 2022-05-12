Donald Trump Jr says US shouldn't be sending money to "clown show" in Ukraine

Donald Trump Jr has set out on a rant about how the US shouldn't be sending money to the "clown show" in Ukraine as aid, as America has its own problems.

The House on Tuesday night passed a further $40 billion military and humanitarian package.

"It reads as nothing other than democrats trying to get their kickbacks in before they lose power," he told the camera. "Joe Biden, don't tell the American people that inflation is your top priority when you're printing money out the wazoo to send to this clown show."

