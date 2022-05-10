Steve Bannon threatens revenge against Mark Esper for revelations about Trump

Steve Bannon has vowed revenge against former defence secretary Mark Esper, for making shocking revelations against Donald Trump in his new book.

A Sacred Oath: Memoirs of a Secretary of Defense During Extraordinary Times reportedly includes accusations that Trump suggested the US launch missiles into Mexico to eliminate drug cartels, as well as strike Iran, and blockade Cuba.

"When we come to power, don’t think you can skip away from this,” Bannon responded on his podcast. “You are going to be held accountable for this, bro.”

